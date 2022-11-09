RENSSELAER — The new child care center on the Franciscan Health Rensselaer campus has a name: Appletree.
The name is appropriate given it grew from a seed planted nearly three years ago by Adam and Carlee Alson of Appleseed Childhood Education.
Adam currently serves as Appleseed’s president. He and others were instrumental in creating a local childhood education board and enticing Right Steps Child Development of Lafayette to manage the center, which will open in the new year. It is located at 1102 E. Grace St. in Rensselaer.
Since Franciscan Health announced over the summer it would be providing a building for a center, funds have been pouring in to help prop it up for Rensselaer and Jasper County families ahead of its 2023 official opening.
The Appletree facility is currently undergoing renovation work inside to accommodate over 70 children ages 6 weeks through 5 years.
Appleseed said of the new name: “Appletree is the vibrant, hopeful thing that has grown from small but determined Appleseed. We want Appletree to be a sheltering, nurturing place where parents feel secure bringing their children and where children are both safely rooted and free to explore and grown. We hope Appletree will become a source of community pride and well-being — a living, creating reason to be optimistic about the future.”
In addressing the mission of Appletree, the Appleseed board said it will “provide consistent, high-quality child care and early childhood education. We want all children in our area to have the chance to grow and learn in a nurturing environment and all parents to have the child care help they need so their families can thrive.”
Right Steps currently operates five centers in the Greater Lafayette area, as well as a center in Goodland and the Growing Patch Learning Center in Remington. A ground-breaking ceremony was health at the new center in September.
Once the center is operational, Appleseed will continue to create more relationships going forward.
“Early child care is a complex problem,” Alson said. “I think the partnerships we have here to this point — and we look forward to making more partnerships in the future — it’s a community coming together for something that’s important and saying we can do this. We’re lucky to have that support and have that buy in. We look forward to that support increasing once we have a bunch of little kiddos running around this building.”
Appleseed will post updates about the renovation project on its Facebook page @AppleseedChildhoodEducation.