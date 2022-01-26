JASPER COUNTY — Gary Fritts, of DeMotte, and Steve Jordan, of Rensselaer, are running for re-election for their Jasper County Council seats in the May 3 Primary.
Fritts, a Republican who represents District 2, is running unopposed so far, while Jordan, a Republican, is also running unopposed for his District 3 seat.
Anyone interested in these seats as well as other offices have until Feb. 4 to throw their hat in the ring.
Fritts, Jordan and Republican Paul Norwine, who represents District 1, have all announced their intentions to run for re-election. Current council president Rein Bontrager, a Republican who represents District 4, will not seek another term. Instead, he will run for the District 3 county commissioner seat soon to be vacated by Dick Maxwell.
Republican Jason S. Armold, of Rensselaer, will compete for Bontrager’s District 4 county council position. It is Armold’s first attempt at filling a political seat.
Vince Urbano has also announced his intention to run for another term as county surveyor and current sheriff Patrick M. Williamson Sr., a Republican, announced he will seek another term earlier this month.
Current county commissioner Kendell Culp, of Rensselaer, and former Jasper County REMC CEO Bryan Washburn, of DeMotte, will seek the Republican nomination for State Representative District 16. That position will be vacated by Douglas Gutwein, who served the district that includes Jasper and Pulaski counties for 14 years.
Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman, meanwhile, filed for re-election at the Indiana Statehouse in mid-January. Taulman is seeking a second term.