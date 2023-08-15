COMBAT COFFEE AT
THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Community veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, Aug. 21 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY MEETING AUG. 22
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite the community to join its meeting this month on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at noon. Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to support the success of the local library.
Dues are minimal, but your impact is great.
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
FRIENDS OF THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY MEETING AUG. 21
RENSSELAER — Please support your Friends of the Library by attending its meeting on Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. New members are always welcome! Annual dues are only $3 for individuals and $5 for families.
MAKER MONDAY AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Children in grades 1-8 are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Maker Monday Program, held on Monday, Aug. 21 from 4-5 p.m. Those in attendance will enjoy flexing their STEAM skills with some gadgets from the library.
A snack will also be provided.
Registration is required, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
PRESCHOOL STEM AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Pre-schoolers are invited on Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. to learn about weather through various stations!
The meeting will be held in the upstairs meeting room. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
COOL OFF WITH FUN WATER ACTIVITIES AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — With school starting but the warm weather still here, come and enjoy some fun water activities at the library on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m.
Wear your bathing suit or clothes that can get wet. Snacks will be served.
No registration required and it is open to all ages.