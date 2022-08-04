Official welcome

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce and city officials, including Mayor Steve Wood, officially welcomed Frida’s Mexican Cuisine to the city’s growing list of downtown eateries with a ribbon-cutting recently.

RENSSELAER — Frida’s Mexican Cuisine owner Julio Ledezma hopes to build up business in Rensselaer the same way his other restaurant has in Culver, Indiana.

Frida’s, located on Van Rensselaer Street in the old City Office and Pub building, opened its doors nearly six months ago.

