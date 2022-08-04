RENSSELAER — Frida’s Mexican Cuisine owner Julio Ledezma hopes to build up business in Rensselaer the same way his other restaurant has in Culver, Indiana.
Frida’s, located on Van Rensselaer Street in the old City Office and Pub building, opened its doors nearly six months ago.
Ledezma and his staff participated in a Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting recently, with members of the Chamber officially welcoming Frida’s to its list of businesses.
It’s the second business for Ledezma, who operates the Frida’s Mexican Cuisine and Pancake House on State Road 10 in Culver.
“We have done very well in Culver,” Ledezma said. “We have the academy there and it has a large area to draw from.”
Business was slow at the beginning when Ledezma opened his doors in Rensselaer, but he’s starting to see some new customers of late.
“It’s picking up now,” he said. “I’m glad to see more business coming to the downtown area. That only helps bring more people downtown.”
Frida’s specializes in all types of Mexican food and has a large breakfast menu as well.
“Breakfast is our specialty,” Ledezma said.
The business has as many as nine employees, including four to five full-time employees. Frida’s is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It is closed Mondays.
On Thursdays through Saturdays, it is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. It has many dinner specials, with the giant burrito the most popular choice for Rensselaer customers, Ledezma said.
Ledezma said he hopes to add steaks in-house in the near future.