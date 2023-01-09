JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Community Services will host its annual “Talk to A Lawyer” event and outreach to the community.
This is an opportunity for county residents to speak with an area attorney on a number of issues. It will be held on Martin Luther King Holiday, Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., CST.
The senior center is closed on this day, but will be open specifically to host brief legal consultations at no cost to the community through Northwest Indiana Volunteer Lawyers, Inc.
This annual service program of the Indiana State Bar Association and Indiana Supreme Court’s regional pro bono attorney project has proven to be beneficial to the public.
Walk-ins on Monday, Jan. 17, are welcome, with no appointments needed to meet with an attorney. This opportunity is open to everyone.
Attorneys will be on site to meet confidentially with everyone.
“We are pleased to be able host this event at the Rensselaer Senior Center,” said Sharon Colee, Executive Director for Jasper County Community Services. “This is a time to receive direction from those that can assist and advise in aspects of legal matters.
“We appreciate the attorneys that volunteer on this day and attorney Clifford Robinson for coordinating the day’s event and schedule.”
The Rensselaer Senior Center is located at 967 E. Leopold Street, Rensselaer. There is ample parking and easy access into the building.
Anyone coming in for an appointment is required to wear a face mask for health and safety precautions.
Call Jasper County Community Services at 219-866-8071 for more information.