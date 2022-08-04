Nearly 40% of Jasper County K-12 students are behind on routine shots that protect them from serious illnesses
JASPER COUNTY — After the pandemic hit, nearly all doctor’s appointments to keep people healthy were canceled, including shots for kids.
According to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH), 39.9% of Jasper County K-12 students have not gotten all required shots.
The problem is more concerning among Jasper County 12th-graders, who are 65.1% behind and will age out of programs that track vaccinations once they reach age 18.
To help families catch up and get children “back on track” with their shots, MDwise, the Jasper County Health Department and IDOH are hosting Back on Track, on Aug. 10 from 3-6 p.m. at the Jasper County Health Department in Rensselaer.
All routine childhood vaccinations including measles, mumps, rubella, polio and HPV will be available, as well as, for those 5 and older, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
“It’s important that as many Hoosier kids as possible get vaccinated against preventable diseases like measles, polio and HPV,” said Jessica Cromer, president and CEO of MDwise. “We’re hosting ‘Back on Track’ to help ensure Indiana communities and families are healthy.”
The event is open to everyone and will include free supper, a bounce house, free school supplies and door prizes of $50 gift cards from MDwise.
Parents and caregivers can pre-register by picking up a form at the Jasper County Health Department, but pre-registration is encouraged but not required.
Anyone who needs transportation to get to the event should call MDwise at 800-356-1204.
Children younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult with valid identification, such as a driver’s license, identification card or passport. Insurance is not required for qualified children to get their shots, but if they are covered by health insurance, that information must be given.
WHAT: Back on Track
kids’ shots event
WHEN: Aug. 10,
3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: 910 S. Sparling Ave., #1, Rensselaer, Ind. 47978
WHO: MDwise, Jasper County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health
About MDwise
MDwise is an Indiana-licensed nonprofit health maintenance organization offering healthcare benefits to more than 390,000 Hoosier Healthwise, Healthy Indiana Plan and Medicare members. Since 1994 MDwise has provided access to compassionate, high-quality, coordinated healthcare and education to Medicaid and Medicare members in communities throughout Indiana. Ninety-seven percent of MDwise members surveyed would recommend MDwise to family and friends. MDwise.org.