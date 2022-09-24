LAFAYETTE — Franciscan Physician Network Urology Lafayette is proud to welcome Lewis Jeremy Johnson, DO.
He joins a team of fellow providers dedicated to providing excellent care, both medical and surgical, to the community.
Johnson is a provider of urology care to adult patients in Lafayette. He is a graduate of Kansas City University in Kansas City, Missouri. He completed his residency in urology at Detroit Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan, and completed fellowship training in endourology at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.
His clinical interests include:
• Nephrolithiasis
• Urological Oncology
• Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)
• Minimally Invasive Surgery: Robotics and Laparoscopy
Dr. Johnson is welcoming new patients. For more information, call (765) 428-5950.
Franciscan Physician Network Urology Lafayette is located at 3920 St. Francis Way, suite 220, Lafayette.