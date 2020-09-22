DeMOTTE — After careful evaluation and physician consolidation efforts, the Franciscan Physician Network has decided to close its DeMotte Health Center on Friday, Sept. 25, with its physicians moving to the nearby Winfield Health Center.
Winfield is located just north of the Lakes of Four Seasons in Porter County.
Franciscan Health Crown Point and its affiliated physicians have served the DeMotte community for the past 30 years and will continue to provide healthcare services to its citizens through nearby clinics.
Patients have received letters informing of them of the closing and nearby options for future care. According to network officials, the decision to close DeMotte Health Center was a difficult one, but patients were informed that they can continue to find care at other nearby Franciscan locations.
Dr. Ugochi Genevieve Okoro and Dr. Ann Achufusi have taken new positions within Franciscan Physician Network at the Winfield Health Center, 11161 Randolph St. Call 219-662-9424 to make an appointment.
Patients may also seek care within Franciscan Physician Network at Lowell Health Center, 4500 W. 181st Ave. For an appointment, call 219-690-2016.
Care is also available at Crown Point Health Center Franciscan Point, 12800 Mississippi Parkway. Call 219-663-7000 for an appointment.
Patients who remain within the Franciscan network will have a seamless transition with uninterrupted access to medical records through MyChart and direct access to Franciscan’s many specialty physicians. All locations also offer the option of virtual care, allowing patients to meet with their doctor from home through online video appointments.
Franciscan Physician Network officials offered their thanks to patients for entrusting DeMotte Health Center with their health care needs. Through this transition, they said the health and wellness of patients will continue to be the network’s highest priority.