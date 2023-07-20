Franciscan Health will be offering sports physical appointments at Franciscan Brook and Wheatfield Health Centers.
Sports physicals are available by appointment at Franciscan Brook Health Center, located at 420 Main Street, Brook, on July 18 and Aug. 1 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Call (219) 275-2521 to schedule an appointment.
Sports physicals are available by appointment at Franciscan Wheatfield Health Center, located at 492 S. Bierma Street, Wheatfield, on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Call (219) 956-2110 to schedule.
Cost is $35 and check or credit cards are accepted.
The sports physical pays special attention to the cardiopulmonary and musculoskeletal systems in youth. This in-depth evaluation identifies those who are at risk of developing an illness or injury during sports activities.
Physical exams not only prepare students to participate in sports but also give parents valuable information about their child’s health.
Students will need to bring their completed and signed state athletic association physical forms as well as their immunizations records and should wear loose clothing. They will need to be accompanied by an adult.