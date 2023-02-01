RENSSELAER — Varicose veins do not discriminate and affect male and female, old and young and those having a family history of such conditions.
Untreated, varicose can cause a great deal of discomfort and increased risk of blood clots if left untreated.
That’s why Franciscan Health Rensselaer is hosting a free vein screening clinic from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at the hospital, located at 1104 E. Grace St.
People having symptoms such as leg pain and swelling, wounds or bulging veins are encouraged to participate in the clinic.
Randy Lehman, MD, a general surgeon at Franciscan Health Rensselaer, will conduct the initial examination after patients complete a short form.
Following that, patients undergo an ultrasound test which looks at critical vein function and identifies any vein blockage.
Afterwards, Dr. Lehman will discuss the results of the tests. If needed, further testing can be scheduled.
Screenings are by appointment only. To schedule an exam, call (219) 866-8999.
Dr. Lehman is an independent physician who chooses to practice at Franciscan Health Rensselaer.