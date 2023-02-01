Franciscan

By HARLEY TOMLINSON/harley@rensselaerrepublican.com

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON harley@rensselaerrepublican.com

RENSSELAER — Varicose veins do not discriminate and affect male and female, old and young and those having a family history of such conditions.

Untreated, varicose can cause a great deal of discomfort and increased risk of blood clots if left untreated.

Trending Food Videos