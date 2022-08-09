RENSSELAER — Franciscan Health Rensselaer announces it will soon begin a $28 million project to upgrade and modernize the hospital, setting the stage for the next generation of healthcare in Jasper County and surrounding communities.
The Franciscan Alliance Board of Trustees approved the investments, which will include modernizing the emergency department and accommodation for current average daily census of patient rooms to continue to enhance patient experiences.
“We’re gratified that our board is investing in Rensselaer to provide the community with state-of-the-art facilities that match the outstanding care delivered by our compassionate staff,” said Carlos Vasquez, vice president and chief operating officer at Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
Franciscan Health Rensselaer has a network of more than 40 physicians who provide primary care and specialty services such as cardiology, orthopedics, urology, oncology and more through hospital-based outpatient clinics.
“As a rural area we are fortunate to have convenient, local access to a hospital and specialized healthcare services,” said Chad Pulver, board member of Franciscan Health Western Indiana. “This update sets the stage for Jasper County to remain self-sufficient and continue to improve quality of life with convenient access of medical needs, employment opportunities and model healthy living in a rural environment.”
Renovation work will also include the hospital’s infrastructure and central plant equipment, some of which dates to the 1960s.
“A key component of the planning for this project is to make sure we continue all patient services as construction takes place,” Vasquez said, noting that some locations may change to ensure patient and staff safety.
A groundbreaking for the project will be announced at a future date. Tonn and Blank Construction, with headquarters in Michigan City, will oversee the renovation work.
About Franciscan Health
The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Indiana, in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is one of the largest Catholic healthcare systems in the Midwest with 12 hospital campuses, more than 19,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include: Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Dyer; Franciscan Health Hammond; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Lafayette; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Franciscan Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Munster; Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (IL); and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.