Major upgrade

Franciscan Health Rensselaer will be upgraded through a $28 million project, hospital officials said Tuesday.

 Provided

RENSSELAER — Franciscan Health Rensselaer announces it will soon begin a $28 million project to upgrade and modernize the hospital, setting the stage for the next generation of healthcare in Jasper County and surrounding communities.

The Franciscan Alliance Board of Trustees approved the investments, which will include modernizing the emergency department and accommodation for current average daily census of patient rooms to continue to enhance patient experiences.

