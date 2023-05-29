RENSSELAER — A partnership between Rensselaer Central High School’s Health Science program and Franciscan Health Rensselaer was resurrected to provide students with a unique opportunity to observe a real healthcare work environment.
The Health Science program at Rensselaer Central High School offers courses related to health science, physiology and anatomy while also looking to provide in-person health science experience as well. That is why they reached out to Franciscan Health Rensselaer to see if they could work together for the educational benefit of the students.
The high school and Franciscan Health Rensselaer had previously done observations, and the program was brought back again this year, February 6 through April 21.
When the students came to Franciscan Health Rensselaer, they observed Rehabilitation, Emergency, Outpatient, Radiology, Laboratory, Respiratory, Pharmacy and Med/Surg departments. They were also able to watch interactions among various departments that came together for the best interests of their patients.
“We can tell them about teamwork in healthcare, but seeing it occur right before their eyes makes a much bigger impression,” said Ashley Webb, instructor for the Health Science program and athletic trainer at Rensselaer Central High School.
During the observations, students were able to listen to professional conversations and were even able to talk with patients themselves. The students who participated in the observations at Franciscan Health Rensselaer were senior level, with many of them thinking about their plans for after graduation.
One senior who attended, Ella Gehring, felt the observation experience was very beneficial. After high school, she plans to attend St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, a nursing school in Lafayette that was founded in 1897. The school is part of the Franciscan Health organization.
She said the staff at Franciscan Health was helpful and knowledgeable, and she was introduced to many departments in which she hadn’t previously been interested.
“Observing healthcare in person made me even more confident in my choice of pursuing a healthcare career,” Gehring said. “Many of the nurses were willing to share their experiences and their opinions on what to do to get the best nursing outcome. I also was able to see the personalities of the healthcare professionals as they were able to still have fun and make conversation amid an often-demanding job.”
Gehring also talked about how she was able to see the behind-the-scenes work that happens before and after patient contact. She noted her observation that departments with less patient interaction still played a major role in patient care.
“… Those jobs were just as crucial as the more commonly thought of positions. Healthcare careers are not limited to hands-on, patient contact jobs,” she said.
“Overall,” she concluded, "I think that the observations are a great way to allow students, especially ones pursuing medical careers, to see departments they may not have known about or had an interest in.”