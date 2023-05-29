New partnership

Pictured are Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Carlos Vasquez and the Rensselaer Central High School students who attended the observation in the hospital's Health Science program. Left to right are RCHS students Ella Gehring; Harleigh Shanley; Carlos Vasquez, vice president and COO, Franciscan Health Rensselaer; Jordan Cree and Tommy Boyles.

 Provided

RENSSELAER — A partnership between Rensselaer Central High School’s Health Science program and Franciscan Health Rensselaer was resurrected to provide students with a unique opportunity to observe a real healthcare work environment.

The Health Science program at Rensselaer Central High School offers courses related to health science, physiology and anatomy while also looking to provide in-person health science experience as well. That is why they reached out to Franciscan Health Rensselaer to see if they could work together for the educational benefit of the students.

