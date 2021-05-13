LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Franciscan Health is hosting the Race for Kids 5K Run/Walk to raise funds and awareness for patients treated in their Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and pediatric developmental therapy programs.
- The presenting sponsor is Franciscan Health Auxiliary Lafayette. The run will be held in-personon Saturday, June 5, but there is a virtual race option June 4 through June 6.
All proceeds will help purchase equipment and supplies needed to provide a continuum of care for infants in the NICU and to the child patients with developmental delays who work hard each week in their therapy appointments.
This year’s activities will include:
• 5K Run/Walk (in-person or virtual) allowing race participants to join in the fun and upload results from anywhere throughout the country!
• Kid’s Dash, a non-competitive 50-yard dash free to children of all ages and abilities
• Kid’s Dash is FREE
• Butterfly Release allowing families to honor and remember a lost baby or child
• Registration includes one butterfly. Additional butterflies will be $5 each.
• Team Fundraising to set a goal, make a personal donation and ask others to support you.
Entry fees/deadlines
• 5K Run/Walk (In-Person or Virtual): $30
• Children Under 10: Free
• Kids Dash: Free
• Additional Butterflies: $5 each
Packet Pick Up: Thursday, June 3 at Franciscan Health Lafayette Central campus, located at 1501 Hartford Street in Lafayette, in the parking lot across from the parking garage off Tippecanoe Street.
All registration types include a race t-shirt and one butterfly for the release.
Register today at raceforkids5k.itsyourrace.com. Please register by Friday, May 21 to guarantee a race shirt and butterfly. For more information, please contact Jen Eberly, director of Development with the Franciscan Health Foundation at (765) 423-6812.
- A note from Franciscan Health: Franciscan has and will continue to carefully monitor all developments surrounding the pandemic. Our priority is your health and the well being of our communities. Therefore, we will be implementing safety procedures to ensure everyone’s well being. We will continue to follow CDC and local guidelines. However if our local environment is not conducive for an in-person event by June 5, all activities will move to the virtual platform, and all registered in-person participants will be transferred to the virtual option (no refunds will be offered since this is a fundraiser). Masks will be required for all participants and volunteers except when running/walking on the 5K course.
About Franciscan Health
The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Indiana, in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the Midwest with 13 hospital campuses, approximately 20,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include: Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Lafayette East; Franciscan Health Lafayette Central; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Rensselaer; Franciscan Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Ill.; Franciscan Health Hammond; Franciscan Health Dyer; and Franciscan Health Munster. To learn more, visit www.franciscanhealth.org.