LAFAYETTE — Franciscan Health Lafayette East is hosting its annual 5K run/walk Race for Kids on Saturday, June 4.
A virtual race option will also be available Saturday, June 4, through Sunday, June 5. The Race for Kids itinerary will include the following (times are EST):
• 8 a.m.: Registration opens
• 8 – 11 a.m.: Safe Kids Greater Lafayette Activity Station; Fire truck tours; Canvas Art pictures
• Franciscan Physician Network Pediatrics West Lafayette and Franciscan Physician Network Family Medicine West Lafayette will be in attendance
• 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.: Meet and greet with Purdue Pete
• 8:45 a.m.: NICU Reunion, a reunion of patients, families and caregivers of the NICU
• 9 a.m.: Butterfly Release, a time for families to honor and remember a lost baby or child
• 9:15 a.m.: Kids’ Dash, a non-competitive 50-yard dash. Free to children of all ages and abilities
• 9:30 a.m.: 5K Run/Walk starts – $30 (kids under 10 are free)
Those who would like to participate are asked to register online by Tuesday, May 31, by visitingRaceForKids5K.itsyourrace.com. The in-person event will take place at the end of St. Francis Way by the 3920 office building at Franciscan Health Lafayette East – 1701 S. Creasy Lane, Lafayette, IN.
The race is aimed at raising awareness and funds for the Franciscan Health Lafayette East Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and their Pediatric Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy departments.
All proceeds will help purchase equipment and supplies needed to provide a continuum of care for not only the tiny babies in their NICU, but also the children with developmental delays who work hard each week in their therapy appointments.
Franciscan Health’s goal is to enhance a child’s ability to learn, improve their physical function and support their need for independence.
“We’re excited to offer this annual race along with family friendly activities to the Greater Lafayette community,” said Jen Eberly, director of development at Franciscan Health Foundation Western Indiana. “The event has become a tradition for NICU families and helps raise funds which allows us to continue to give babies and children the best possible care at our facilities.”
Register today by visiting RaceForKids5k.itsyourrace.com. For more information about the event, please call (765) 423-6810. All registration types include a race t-shirt and one butterfly for release. Virtual participants can also have a butterfly released in honor of a loved one.
Franciscan has and will continue to carefully monitor all developments surrounding the pandemic. Their first priority is your health and the wellbeing of our communities. Therefore, they will be implementing safety procedures to ensure everyone’s wellbeing. They will continue to follow CDC and local guidelines. However, if their local environment is not conducive for an in-person event in June, then all activities will move to the virtual platform, and all registered in-person participants will be transferred to the virtual option (no refunds will be offered since this is a fundraiser).
About Franciscan Health
The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Ind., in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is one of the largest Catholic healthcare systems in the Midwest with 12 hospital campuses, more than 19,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include: Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Dyer; Franciscan Health Hammond; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Lafayette; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Franciscan Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Munster; Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (IL); and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.