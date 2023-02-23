Franciscan

LAFAYETTE — Every 40 seconds someone in America suffers a stroke, with nearly 800,000 strokes occurring nationwide every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That’s why Franciscan Health Lafayette is hosting a Stroke & Brain Injury Support Group. It’s open to survivors and caregivers of those affected by these conditions and focuses on providing support, education and encouragement to participants as they navigate the challenges of recovery.

