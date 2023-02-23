LAFAYETTE — Every 40 seconds someone in America suffers a stroke, with nearly 800,000 strokes occurring nationwide every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That’s why Franciscan Health Lafayette is hosting a Stroke & Brain Injury Support Group. It’s open to survivors and caregivers of those affected by these conditions and focuses on providing support, education and encouragement to participants as they navigate the challenges of recovery.
The group will meet every second Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., EST, at the Lafayette Family YMCA Multigenerational Room at 3001 S. Creasy Lane, Lafayette. The meeting dates are March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.
Each session will have a different topic of focus and be led by medical experts including nurses, therapists and social workers. February’s session will focus on those who have made an impact on your recovery. Please invite the individual (or individuals) to the session so they can be included in the discussion and activities.
March’s session with feature a presentation and Q&A with Pradeep Gnanapragasam, physician with Franciscan Physician Network Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Lafayette.
Masks and social distancing will be required for in-person guests. Those experiencing symptoms of illness or COVID-19 can join the meetings virtually.
To register for the support group, call Franciscan Health Inpatient Rehabilitation at (765) 502-4113. Learn more about the support group here.
Franciscan Health offers education about warning signs of a stroke. The acronym BE FAST offers an easy way to remember the signs of a stroke and what to do if you think a stroke has occurred.
”BE FAST” STROKE SYMPTOMS:
· B — Balance: Sudden loss of balance
· E — Eyes: Change or loss of vision
· F — Face: Facial droop
· A — Arms: Arm weakness or numbness
· S — Speech: Difficulty speaking, understanding, slurred speech
· T — Time: Call 911 and get to the hospital immediately
