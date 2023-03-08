Franciscan

LAFAYETTE — The Indiana State Department of Health has announced Obstetric and Neonatal Level III certification of Franciscan Health Lafayette East, signifying the steps that the hospital has taken to provide specialty care to patients with more complex maternal and fetal conditions and complications.

The hospital was notified of its designation after satisfying the requirements for an Obstetric Level of Care III and Neonatal Level of Care III facility. Those requirements include 24-hour in-house availability of a neonatologist and obstetrician, along with other support services.