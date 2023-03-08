LAFAYETTE — The Indiana State Department of Health has announced Obstetric and Neonatal Level III certification of Franciscan Health Lafayette East, signifying the steps that the hospital has taken to provide specialty care to patients with more complex maternal and fetal conditions and complications.
The hospital was notified of its designation after satisfying the requirements for an Obstetric Level of Care III and Neonatal Level of Care III facility. Those requirements include 24-hour in-house availability of a neonatologist and obstetrician, along with other support services.
Franciscan’s obstetrics unit collaborates actively with the maternal-fetal medicine care team in the management of all pregnant women and those in the postpartum period who are in critical condition or have complex medical conditions.
“Franciscan Health Lafayette East is proud of the multi-disciplinary, family-centered model of care that we provide for our expectant moms and babies,” said Marcia Cherry, MSN, RN, director of Franciscan’s Family Birth Center in Western Indiana. “This certification further demonstrates our commitment to excellent care and best outcomes for our patients and supports our mission to Continue Christ’s ministry in our Franciscan tradition.”
Indiana’s Perinatal Levels of Care rating system was signed into law in 2018 by Gov. Eric Holcomb as part of the state’s effort to reduce infant mortality. The system designates four levels of care to provide patients with information to help decide the best hospital for their delivery.
The certification is effective for three years and is posted on the hospital premises to be viewed by patients.
