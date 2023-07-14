LAFAYETTE, Ind.– With an eye toward expanding its mission of building affordable housing, Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette has accepted a donation of property and office space from Franciscan Health.
The property at 920 N. 14th Street at the Franciscan Health Lafayette Central building in Lafayette was donated on May 31 after approval of the transfer by Bishop Timothy Doherty of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana and Franciscan Health’s executive committee.
The official donation followed a one-year lease of the property to the organization to make sure the space would be appropriate for its long-term needs. Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Bob Anderson first toured the property in August 2021 with Franciscan Health Western Indiana Vice President of Administrative Services Sister Aline Shultz, OSF, to discuss the possibility of using the office space.
“At the time our offices were in three different building locations, and this simply wasn’t the best scenario for a team that must work together,” Anderson said. “The new office space has allowed our Habitat team to be more efficient, and because of that, we are able to better impact our community with affordable housing. We are a growing team, so the extra offices allow for our team to grow under one roof.”
Franciscan Health Western Indiana President and CEO Terry Wilson said, “Franciscan is always happy to apply our resources in the communities we serve, especially in the neighborhood around our Central Campus where our Sisters started their healthcare ministry in 1876. Habitat is a wonderful asset in this community, and many others, and a great fit with our Franciscan mission.”
Anderson says the location allows greater visibility in the Lincoln neighborhood, where four projects are underway.
“Our Habitat affiliate covers six counties but most of our work happens in Tippecanoe. We are so thankful to Sister Aline and all those at Franciscan for their generosity. The impact of this facility will pay it forward for many years to come as Habitat for Humanity makes an impact on affordable housing. We believe that everyone should have a decent place to live, and this gift of an office space will help us as we continue to deliver on that vision,” he said.
