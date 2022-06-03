LAFAYETTE — Join Franciscan Community Education Lafayette for its Be a Better Babysitter class. The class has two options to attend, either Tuesday, June 14, or Tuesday, June 21; both will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., EST.
This course will teach the basics of babysitting. All participants will be certified in CPR and earn a two-year Heartsaver CPR AED certification from the American Heart Association upon completion of the course.
Be a Better Babysitter is aimed at helping individuals, aged approximately 11 to 14 years old, who want to start a babysitting business. Food is not provided, and participants are asked to bring a sack lunch.
Topics include:
• Basic childcare skills
• First aid and safety procedures
• Starting a babysitting business
• Age appropriate and educational play/toys
Cost for the course is $25 and registration is required. To register, please call (765) 449-5133 or visit franciscanhealthcare.formstack.com/forms/babysit.
The course is held at Franciscan Community Education Lafayette, located at 1501 Hartford Street, Lafayette, Ind., 47904 in room 1141-1142.
About Franciscan Health
The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Ind., in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is one of the largest Catholic healthcare systems in the Midwest with 12 hospital campuses, more than 19,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence.
Hospitals include: Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Dyer; Franciscan Health Hammond; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Lafayette; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Franciscan Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Munster; Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (IL); and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.