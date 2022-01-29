RENSSELAER — E. Gracie Michels, MD, provider at Franciscan Physician Network Obstetrics & Gynecology Rensselaer, will be joined by another physician and three advanced practice providers starting Tuesday, Feb. 1 on a rotating basis.
Franciscan Physician Network Obstetrics & Gynecology Rensselaer provides maternity and gynecology services to patients in Jasper and surrounding counties. They are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., CST, on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Hollyn McCarty, MD, is board eligible in obstetrics and gynecology. She received her Doctor of Medicine at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark. She then completed a Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Center in Indianapolis, Ind. Dr. McCarty is a junior fellow of the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
A clinical interest of Dr. McCarty’s is da Vinci Robotic Surgery.
E. Gracie Michels, MD, has been with Franciscan Physician Network Obstetrics & Gynecology since 2018. She received her medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. She also completed her residency at Indiana University School of Medicine. Dr. Michels is a junior fellow of the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
A clinical interest of Dr. Michels' is da Vinci Robotic Surgery.
Taylor Becirevic, FNP-C, family nurse practitioner, received her Bachelor of Science and Diploma in Nursing from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Lafayette, Ind., in cooperation with University of Saint Francis (based in Fort Wayne, Ind.) She went on to receive her Master of Science in Family Nursing from University of Saint Francis.
Taylor is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Jennifer Bradley, FNP-C, family nurse practitioner, received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind. At Wesleyan University she also received a Master of Science in Nursing. Later, she received a Family Nurse Practitioner Certification from Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo.
Jennifer is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Ashley O’Shields, FNP-C, family nurse practitioner, received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana University Kokomo in Kokomo, Ind. She then went on to receive her Master of Science in Nursing from Indiana University Kokomo as well.
Ashley is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Franciscan Physician Network Obstetrics & Gynecology Rensselaer is located at 118 W. Drexel Parkway, Rensselaer, inside the Franciscan Physician Network Rensselaer Medical Center office.
For more information or to make an appointment, call (800) 733-6944.