DeMOTTE — Boys Scout Troop 167’s own band of brothers were elevated to Eagle Scouts on Sunday.
A ceremony to ascend scouts Dylan Cook, Makai Gray, Riley Smith and Andrew Tobias into the Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held at the St. Ceclia Church’s Fellowship Hall in front of a large audience. It’s the highest honor a scout can attain.
Among those in attendance were fellow Eagle Scouts past and present, scout leaders, family and friends and State Senator Ed Charbonneau, who is an honorary member of Troop 167.
Troop 167 scoutmaster David Straley said the four teens, all graduates of Kankakee Valley High School, were nearly inseparable as they ascended through the scout ranks.
“In the slide show before the ceremony,” Straley said, “you would see at least two of them standing together if not three or all four in each slide.”
Three of the four boys — Smith, Gray and Tobias — were presented an Eagle badge and a bust of an eagle. The fourth scout, Dylan Cook, could not attend the ceremony since he is a member of the U.S. Air Force and stationed in Texas.
A life-size cardboard cutout of Cook was placed on the stage by the other scouts as a way to honor their friend.
The ceremony featured a candle ceremony, responsive reading, the Eagle Charge and remarks from the four new Eagle Scouts.
“I’m very, very proud of these boys,” Straley told those in attendance. “They had a strong connection from start to finish and they’ve been through thick and thin together.”
Smith, the son of Ericka and the late Edward Smith, was introduced at the ceremony by his uncle, Ross Bismark. Tobias, the son of Aaron and Jodi Tobias, was introduced by assistant scoutmaster Ernie Manns and Gray, the son of Darrell and Cindy Gray, was introduced by his older brother, Darrell Gray Jr.
Cook was introduced by Straley. He is the son of Mike and Tiffany Cook.
It’s the first time in Troop 167’s history that four scouts earned Eagle Scout honors in one year.
“We usually have one or two each year,” Straley said. “We will have one next year and then we’ll have a couple of years off.”
The four teens received congratulatory letters from Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana House of Representatives, led by Rep. Doug Gutwein. Several state and national groups and organizations also offered letters congratulating the boys for their accomplishments.