MONTICELLO – A man who’s called the “real-life” Forrest Gump made his first visit April 22 to White County.
Sgt. 1st Class Sammy L. Davis, a Hoosier and Medal of Honor recipient for acts of heroism displayed during a fierce battle deep in the jungles of Vietnam, delighted the crowd of more than 350 people as the keynote speaker for this year’s White County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner.
The dinner took place at the Best Western Brandywine in Monticello.
He’s called the “real-life Forrest Gump” because Davis’ actions during the war were the basis of several scenes in the 1994 blockbuster film “Forrest Gump.” There’s even a scene in the film showing Davis receiving the Medal of Honor from President Lyndon B. Johnson – only with actor Tom Hanks’ face superimposed onto Davis’s head. Hanks played the lead character, Forrest Gump.
And while the film’s character dropped his drawers so President Johnson, at his request, could inspect his injuries, Davis did no such thing. What he did do was suffer severe wounds to his back and buttocks, and, despite those injuries, rescued three of his fellow severely wounded soldiers.
According to his official citation, Davis, then a private in the US Army, distinguished himself in the early morning hours of Nov. 18, 1967, while serving as a cannoneer with Battery C at a remote fire support base near Cai Lay, Republic of Vietnam. At about 2 a.m., amassed forces of Viet Cong launched a mortar attack on the base, while a battalion of more Viet Cong closed with within 100 feet of Battery C’s position.
Detecting a nearby enemy position, Davis seized a machine gun and provided covering fire for his gun crew as they attempted to bring direct artillery fire on the enemy. Despite his efforts, an enemy recoilless-rifle round scored a direct hit upon the artillery piece. The resultant blast hurled the gun crew from their weapon and blew Davis into a foxhole.
According to the citation, he struggled to his feet and returned to the burning howitzer. Ignoring repeated warnings to seek cover, Davis rammed a shell into the gun. Disregarding a withering hail of enemy fire directed against his position, he aimed and fired the howitzer which rolled backward, knocking Davis violently to the ground.
“Undaunted, he returned to the weapon to fire again when an enemy mortar round exploded within 65 feet of his position, injuring him painfully,” the citation states. “Nevertheless, Davis loaded the artillery piece, aimed, and fired. He was again knocked down by the recoil.
“In complete disregard for his safety, Davis loaded and fired three more shells into the enemy. Disregarding his extensive injuries and his inability to swim, Davis picked up an air mattress and struck out across the deep river to rescue three wounded comrades on the far side.”
The citation further states that upon reaching the three wounded men, he stood upright and fired into the dense vegetation to prevent the Viet Cong from advancing.
“While the most seriously wounded soldier was helped across the river, Davis protected the two remaining casualties until he could pull them across the river to the fire support base,” the citation states. “Though suffering from painful wounds, he refused medical attention, joining another howitzer crew which fired at the large Viet Cong force until it broke contact and fled.”
Davis’ Medal of Honor citation notes his “extraordinary heroism, at the risk of his life, is in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself and the U.S. Army.”
Military.com states that while recovering in the hospital, Davis learned he was going to be sent home due to his injuries, so he petitioned to be allowed to stay in Vietnam to do what he could. The petition was granted.
He retired from the military in 1984.
To watch Davis tell the story in his own words, visit https://vimeo.com/397484159.