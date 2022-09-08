RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man employed as a teacher’s aide within the Rensselaer Central School Corporation has been charged with child molesting after allegedly touching a student inappropriately at the elementary school last spring and possession of child pornography.
Shane Nuss, 30, was the subject in the incident, which occurred in April of 2022. Nuss was placed on paid leave for the remainder of the school year while an investigation was conducted.
“The individual was not asked to return for the 2022-23 school year and is no longer an employee of Rensselaer schools,” the corporation said in a press release on Thursday.
Police interviewed Nuss and a forensic interview was conducted with the alleged victim in the case. A computer belonging to Nuss was also taken and a forensic search was completed. The results of the search were given to RPD in August.
The contents of the computer showed animated images of child pornography. Police also found further evidence located in relation to the initial complaint of inappropriate touching.
Police did a follow-up interview with Nuss and he was taken into custody. The child molesting charge carries a Level 4 felony and the possession charge is a Level 6 felony.
The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be requested by police at a later date.
“These behaviors are not tolerated at Rensselaer schools and do not represent our dedicated faculty and staff,” RCSC said. “District staff is cooperating fully with the Rensselaer Police Department but will limit public comment to avoid interfering with an active investigation.”
Charges are merely allegations and all subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.