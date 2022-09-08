Shane Nuss

RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man employed as a teacher’s aide within the Rensselaer Central School Corporation has been charged with child molesting after allegedly touching a student inappropriately at the elementary school last spring and possession of child pornography.

Shane Nuss, 30, was the subject in the incident, which occurred in April of 2022. Nuss was placed on paid leave for the remainder of the school year while an investigation was conducted.

