RENSSELAER — William Clark, contributing writer for Chicken Soup for the Soul and former pastor of Brushwood United Methodist, will be a guest of the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Clark will be signing his four books and also the Chicken Soup for the Soul book, “The Magic of Cats.” He is giving a free book with the purchase of two of his books.
His new short story collection, “A Walk on the Sunny Side,” has 23 stories of inspiration, humor and adventure. Seven are Indiana stories. One of his Indiana stories is about a friend from Rensselaer, and it takes place at a Hebron restaurant.
Clark’s publisher, LifeRich Publishing, is a trademark of Reader’s Digest.