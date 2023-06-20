Sharon Harvey mugshot

Sharyn Harvey, Lincoln Township trustee for 23 years, was arrested and charged with fraud and theft.

 Photo courtesy Newton County Sheriff's Office

NEWTON COUNTY — Former Lincoln Township Trustee Sharyn Harvey has been charged with fraud and theft after the new trustee, Steve Holder, filed a report alleging fraudulent use of township funds.

Holder took office on Jan. 1, and according to the probable cause affidavit, was reviewing documents received in the transfer of documents and ledger from Harvey.

