RENSSELAER — The former Jasper County Government Annex building on the corner of Kellner and Cullen streets near downtown Rensselaer has been transformed into the Top Link business center by the Fleming family.
Brothers Dave, Mike, Mark and Tom Fleming pooled their resources to transform the building into a pair of business ventures, including The Other Place and Lo Ink Specialties. The businesses occupy 3,000 square feet of the building’s 11,517 square footage, with the extra space allowing more opportunities for the Flemings in the future.
Mike Fleming, who was joined by friends and family in a ribbon cutting ceremony sponsored by the Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce on June 14, explained what was done on the interior of the building.
“The bathrooms didn’t get touched,” he said with a laugh. “They were in great shape. Miscellaneous drywall work was done, new ceilings, carpet, paint …”
New windows along the front of the building provide a peek inside The Other Place, which offers shared co-working space, “as well as furnished private office space for a variety of business models including, independent agents, traveling consultants, self employed and professional service providers, non-profit organizations, work-from-home professionals and any other business that creates impactful work with the need for minimal space,” according to a description of its business model.
There is a shared waiting area for clients and a conference room as well as a kitchenette with sink, microwave, refrigerator and coffee machine. Two private bathrooms for men and women are also available.
The Other Place features six rooms, which can be leased on six or 12 month contracts. They range in size from 100 square feet to 212 square feet.
Mindy Beier, a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley and a Rensselaer resident, is the first to lease office space, securing a room with a window that provides a view of Cullen Street.
Wifi and utilities are included with in the lease.
Tom Fleming said the business center is only now beginning to advertise office space. Anyone interested can contact The Other Place at 219-863-2861 or send a message through its Facebook page.
Lo Ink Specialties, which occupies the back of the building, provides surveyors, engineers, architects and other contractors with the tools and accessories needed at job sites. Lo Ink has a website (www.loink.com), which shows a list of surveying equipment, drafting equipment, supplies, tools and work gear.
The business is owned by Mark Fleming, with Katie (Fleming) Szczepanski running the day-to-day operations. Other members of the Fleming family involved in the center include Patty, Stacy, Kris and Christy Fleming.
Tom said Mike was the first to approach the family about renovating the building, which served as offices for Jasper County REMC in the 1970s-80s before it was utilized by the county for a third court and office space. The county health department had an office overlooking Kellner until a few years ago.
“Mike said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a building and an opportunity,’” Tom said. “It’s exciting.”
“I made some phone calls and everybody said, ‘Yep, let’s do it,’” Mike said. “It worked out real nice.”
All four brothers and family members worked six months to bring the building back to life. Mike said the brothers got along real well during the transformation.
“We’re still talking,” he said with a laugh.