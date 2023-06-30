Chamber welcome

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

Mike Fleming prepares to cut the ribbon during a Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce ceremony at the Top Link business center (formerly government annex building) this month. The building is home to two new businesses, The Other Place and Lo Ink Specialties.

RENSSELAER — The former Jasper County Government Annex building on the corner of Kellner and Cullen streets near downtown Rensselaer has been transformed into the Top Link business center by the Fleming family.

Brothers Dave, Mike, Mark and Tom Fleming pooled their resources to transform the building into a pair of business ventures, including The Other Place and Lo Ink Specialties. The businesses occupy 3,000 square feet of the building’s 11,517 square footage, with the extra space allowing more opportunities for the Flemings in the future.

