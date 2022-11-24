RENSSELAER — Tom Fleming has recently joined the Alliance Bank team as a Commercial Banker in the Jasper County market.
Fleming will work alongside area farmers and business owners to evaluate their financial needs, identify possible solutions, and grow their operations.
“I have always admired and respected the generosity and commitment of Alliance Bank,” Fleming said. “They give back to their communities and I am excited to be a part of that moving forward.”
A lifelong resident of the Rensselaer community, Fleming grew up on a family farm. He and his wife, Christy, have four children and two grandchildren. Christy owns the Willow Switch in downtown Rensselaer — a gourmet coffee bar, gift and home store.
Fleming earned his bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University in Business Administration with an emphasis in business finance. He has spent his entire career in banking, the last 23 years as a banking center manager with another institution in the community.
Fleming is a knowledgeable banker, primarily focused on developing business relationships and providing financial analysis and recommendations.
Alliance Bank is a locally-owned community bank, proudly serving the residents of Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities since 1930. Learn more online at MyAllianceBank.com or call 888-567-2101.