LAKE COUNTY — A Jasper County Sheriff’s officer’s police car received severe damage during a police pursuit on I-65 last week.
On Wednesday afternoon, July 12, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper William Stancy was patrolling I-65 southbound near the scale barn, which is located approximately 3 miles north of State Road 2 at exit 240.
A citizen notified the trooper of a vehicle that was traveling at 5 mph in the right lane, which was creating a dangerous situation for other motorists.
When he arrived, Stancy clocked the vehicle traveling 8 mph in the right lane and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle to investigate the circumstances of the extremely slow speed. The driver failed to stop and instead sped away.
A pursuit continued southbound where the vehicle, a white 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, nearly struck a parked semi, which was disabled on the right shoulder of the roadway. Pedestrians were also standing outside of the semi at the time.
Several attempts were made by troopers to deescalate the situation by using stop-sticks; however, those attempts were initially unsuccessful. Another attempt to deploy stop sticks was successful with the driver side tire deflating.
The driver continued to flee southbound at approximately 10 mph, and as another trooper attempted to deploy stop sticks, the driver of the Chevrolet appeared to intentionally swerve towards the trooper.
The pursuit continued southbound where the suspect vehicle proceeded to intentionally ram a state police car. The vehicle was then forced to drive into the median near the 238 mile-marker.
The driver initially stopped, and as troopers approached the vehicle, the driver suddenly accelerated driving towards the officers while ramming their police cars.
The suspect then drove northbound in the southbound lanes, but due to a large traffic backup, was forced to drive into the west grassy ditch. While attempting to drive back onto the interstate, the suspect rammed a Jasper County Sheriff’s Department police car four times until the suspect vehicle became disabled against the police car.
As troopers approached the vehicle to take the suspect into custody, a police K9 was deployed. The suspect was then placed into handcuffs and arrested. He was later transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Crown Point for treatment of minor injuries.
Three troopers were also treated at the scene for minor injuries but were not transported. Three state police cars were damaged by the suspect ramming the vehicles during the pursuit.
The suspect has been identified as Thomas J. Sanhamel, 45, from West Chicago, Illinois.
Sanhamel faces a series of charges filed by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, including:
• Attempted murder — Level 1 felony (1 count)
• Attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon — Level 5 felony (1 count)
• Battery by means of a deadly weapon — Level 5 felony (4 counts)
• Attempt to commit battery against public safety official — Level 5 felony (1 count)
• Battery to public safety official — Level 5 felony (4 counts)
• Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle — Level 6 felony (2 counts
Sanhamel was transported to the Lake County Jail.
This incident is being investigated by detectives assigned to the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division-Lowell Post. Assisting at the scene were the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Lowell Fire Department, Ray & Wally’s Towing.
All suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless proven guilty in a court of law.