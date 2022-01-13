FRANCESVILLE — A fish and tenderloin fundraiser for West Central’s After Prom will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22 before the Trojans’ boys’ basketball game with Rensselaer Central.
It will be held 4-7 p.m., EST (3-6 p.m., CST) in the high school cafeteria. The cost is $12 the day of the dinner or $11 presale for adults and $7 day of the dinner or $6 presale for children ages 5-12.
Dan’s Fish Fry Service will be preparing the food. To purchase tickets, contact Shannon Fritz at the central office at (219) 567-9161, extension 1601.
Besides indoor dining, to-go orders will also be offered.
All funds raised will go towards entertainment, food and prizes for West Central’s After Prom event, which will be held after the dance on Saturday, May 7 at the high school.
Besides a JV/varsity doubleheader against Rensselaer on Jan. 22, the middle school boys’ basketball teams will host a tournament that day.