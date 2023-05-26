RENSSELAER — First Presbyterian Church of Rensselaer will recognize 176 years of Christian love and service this year.
The church itself stands on land donated by the founding family of Rensselaer; the front yard holds the gravesite of James Van Rensselaer and family members. The legacy within its community is widespread.
On Sunday, June 4, the congregation and Wabash Valley Presbytery will witness and celebrate the installation of Rev. Dr. Michelle Bartel as pastor. She will begin her service to the Lord in appropriate pomp and circumstance, but also with joy in her heart.
“I believe that my particular array of gifts will be happily at home with you, (the church family in Rensselaer),” Pastor Bartel said. “I was looking for a place to serve that was ready to embrace the biblically-grounded, fully inclusive, grace-filled justice of Jesus Christ who calls us — more than anything — to love God and our neighbors and ourselves.”
As preparations are underway for the church’s Vacation Bible School, Pastor Bartel said she is delighted to discover a congregation that is glad to engage in study, learning, and conversation.
The First Presbyterian Church’s VBS is open to community children who are interested in learning about the love God has for us and how we can respond and share that love to others.
Bible school will be held on June 6-7, beginning with supper each night at 5 p.m. School sessions will end at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact the church office at 219-866-7005 Monday through Thursday.