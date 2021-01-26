JASPER COUNTY — State and local investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for starting a barn fire in Jasper County.
On the evening of Jan. 23, the Remington Volunteer Fire Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a large barn fire at 14341 S. County Road 980 W. in rural Goodland. The fire resulted in a total loss of the structure and all the vehicles both inside and surrounding the barn.
State Fire Marshal investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. This is an ongoing criminal investigation and anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers are not required to provide their name.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal functions as a section of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.