RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history? Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, July 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help.
This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. We also have a variety of Genealogy books available for check out and in house use. All assistance is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881.
LAPSIT STORY TIME
AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Lapsit Story Time will be offered at the Wheatfield Public Library for ages 0-23 months, along with a caregiver on Tuesdays, July 12-26 from 10-10:40 a.m.
During Lapsit Story Time, children will hear stories, songs, lap-bounces, and interact with other children.
Registration is required to attend and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
ADULT BINGO AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Beat the heat in the library and win some prizes!
On July 13 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. the DeMotte Library will be having Adult Bingo upstairs. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY
AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join the DeMotte Library staff for Magnificent Monday on July 11 at 10 a.m.
The library will have themed stories and a related craft. Magnificent Monday is held in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room.
Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEK AT YOUR LIBRARY FOR SUMMER READING?
July 12 — DeMotte will be having a Water Relay at Freedom Park for grades K-5 at 1 p.m. The all-ages wrap-up party will be happening at the Rensselaer Library at 1 p.m. The Wheatfield Library will be having its K-5 wrap up party at 3 p.m.
July 14 — The Teen’s wrap-up party will be happening at DeMotte at 1 p.m. The teen’s wrap-up party will be at 3 p.m. at Wheatfield. Registration is required for the Wheatfield Teen’s Wrap-Up Party.
“We hope you had as much fun as we did this year for Summer Reading, and we can’t wait to see new and familiar faces next year!” — JCPL staff.