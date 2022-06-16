RENSSELAER — A ceremony in honor of Ruth Ann Lehman was held on Friday, June 10 at the site of Liberty Clinic.
The newly-constructed Ruth Ann Lehman Finch and Flower Garden was dedicated at the clinic, formerly known as the Clinic of Family Medicine. It is located at 1103 E. Grace St. in Rensselaer.
Liberty Clinic is owned by Dr. Randy Lehman, a general surgeon serving the Rensselaer area. Lehman is a Rensselaer Central High School graduate.
The garden was designed to attract birds, specifically gold finches, and has been built in memory of Dr. Lehman’s mother, Ruth Ann, who worked at the Clinic of Family Medicine until 1988. That was the same year Dr. Lehman was born.
“Mom had a love for flowers and gold finches, so we want this garden to serve as a peaceful place of comfort for visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of flowers and birds while they remember loved ones, connect with God, and experience healing and peace,” Dr. Lehman said. “She spent her whole life giving to others, and this garden is a way for that to continue … in her memory.”
The dedication ceremony consisted of family and friends sharing some stories and connections with Ruth Ann, who was killed in a single car accident 10 years ago.
The Ruth Ann Lehman Finch and Flower Garden is located adjacent to the Liberty Clinic parking lot and is open to the public. Everyone is invited to stop by at any time to walk through and enjoy the changing seasons.