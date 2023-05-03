DEMOTTE – In July 2022, the Kankakee Valley Post News featured a story about Boy Scout Shane Finch and his perseverance through the pandemic and a bout with “long COVID” to earn his Eagle Scout badge.
In April, a group of supporters and family were joined by Diva Rish of the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce to cut the ribbon on his completed project, a pavilion at DeMotte Christian High School.
Although odds were against him, Finch will soon receive Boy Scout’s highest honor, his Eagle Scout badge for fulfilling his dream of building a pavilion for his school. His pursuit of the badge began in eighth grade and completed before his 18th birthday as required. He began raising funds and was well on his way to begin the project when COVID hit.
In October 2020, he contracted the virus that took its toll on him, causing lingering health issues including extreme fatigue and listlessness. He lost weight and wasn’t able to compete in sports that he loved. He even had to do home schooling because he wasn’t able to attend school.
Through it all, he continued to raise money by selling beef sticks made for the Boy Scout organization in a variety of flavors.
The beef sticks were placed strategically around town and at his school. Through this fund raising technique, he was able to have a minimum of contact with the public while continuing to raise money to build the pavilion.
As the 2022 school year began, he returned to DeMotte Christian High School (formerly Covenant Christian) for his senior year. He was finally able to participate in sports again and he was ready to start on the project.
It was completed in the fall in time for sports fans to enjoy. The pavilion sits at the back of the school among the various sports fields.
In July he said, “I promised I would do it before COVID, and I didn’t want it to flop.”
A man of little words, Finch read a plaque that will be hung on the pavilion, which says, “A sincere thank you to everyone in the community who donated time and money to help make dream a reality.”