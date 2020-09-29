RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer has secured financing for the fire department’s new aerial fire truck.
The Rensselaer City Council awarded US Bank’s bid of 1.625 percent for 10 years to help with the purchase of the aerial, which has an estimated cost of $1.48 million.
With the financing, the fire department can begin the paperwork to purchase a 100-foot Pierce ascendant aerial truck from MacQueen Emergency Services in Whitestown.
Members of the department got a chance to tinker with a demo model similar to the one that will be ordered. A fire department committee recommended specifications it would like to see with the new truck earlier this month, with the final cost settling just under $1.5 million.
The department hoped to lock in the cost of the truck by Sept. 30. On Oct. 1, the truck could see an increase of 3-4% in cost, said RVFD fire chief Kenny Haun said.
“In 2018, the cost of that truck on a base model was $1.257 (million),” Haun said recently. “Now that truck, the base model is $1.333. After Sept. 30 of this year, you could look at a 3-4% increase that will put it just shy of $1.4 (for a base model).”
Councilman Ernest Watson said at Monday’s council meeting that he didn’t like the fact US Bank proposed a deadline of Sept. 30 even though it said in a recent email that the interest rate was good for 30 days.
Clerk/treasurer Frieda Bretzinger said she has a 47-page document she must prepare for the purchase of the truck. Watson said that doesn’t leave her much time to prepare the paperwork and would like US Bank to stick to its 30-day promise to give her more time.
“I feel like they kind of bullied us,” Watson said. “I’m not comfortable with that.”
The council approved US Bank’s bid and Mayor Steve Wood’s signature on the purchase agreement contingent on city attorney Jacob Ahler speaking with a US Bank representative about the 30-day timeline.
Once a truck is ordered, the city can expect delivery within 12 months. Until then, RVFD will continue to use the current aerial truck, which continues to break down, in emergency situations.
Both the council and the fire department hope to sell the old truck when it is no longer needed to help finance the new truck.
The council also discussed a resolution on a return to work policy as it relates to COVID-19.
The resolution is designed to address guidelines necessary for an employee to return to work after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or if they come into contact with someone who has COVID.
The resolution follows CDC guidelines that require a person must first quarantine themselves for 14 days. But before an employee can return to work, the council is requiring that they produce a note from their healthcare provider in order to do so.
Ahler said producing a note rather than a negative test was suggested by lawyers who prepared similar resolutions for cities and towns in Indiana.
The council will address the return to work policy in a future meeting.
Council members also approved a request from Jerry Lockridge of the street and sanitation department to purchase four jackets at a cost of $427.96 for four employees who are celebrating 40 years with the city. Lockridge is a member of the city’s awards committee, which recently proposed handing out jackets and a $400 bonus to employees who reach 40 years.
Those employees include Andy Daniels, Ralph Sipkema, Claude Grow and Frieda Bretzinger.
The council also approved an ordinance to increase city employees’ salaries by 2 percent for 2021. It was originally discussed that the raise would be 1 percent, but councilman George Cover said because city employees saw sufficient savings in their insurance rates for next year, he felt another percentage point could be accomplished.