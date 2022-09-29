RENSSELAER — The Filson family is preparing to transform the old town mall property on Van Rensselaer Street into a city park.
Construction plans have been prepared by Titan Construction of Rensselaer and conceptual drawings have been completed, said Stace Pickering of Main Street Rensselaer. Pickering provided the Rensselaer City Council an update on the park’s progress at Monday night’s meeting (Sept. 26).
The main focus of the park is tie together the Rensselaer Art Walk in the downtown area. Pieces of art will be displayed along walking paths at the park, which gives visitors unobstructed views of a number of the Art Walk’s murals.
“What it basically does is extend the Art Walk and make it an art park,” Pickering said. “We have one piece of art that is being donated. Prairie Arts Council is working on a second piece.
“It’s going to be a central location for the Art Walk to come together.”
The design of the park will also fit nicely with the city’s plans to revitalize the downtown area. City officials hope to upgrade the brick streets around the courthouse and refashion Van Rensselaer and Harrison streets, with that project to be completed in 2023.
Pickering said the primary feature of Filson Park — which is named for the Filson family that owned the town mall that burned to the ground in 2019 — will be a centralized water fountain.
Weighing in at around 3,000 pounds, the fountain will connect the park’s sidewalks and walking paths. Underground piping for drainage will be directed to s small building between bathrooms near a proposed shelter.
An archway will welcome visitors to the park and there will be a stage area, Pickering added.
“It’s a smaller kind of stage. It’s not a huge stage. It’s more for smaller venues; small bands, weddings that type of stuff,” he said.
Benches and seating areas will be developed along the park’s sidewalks. Pickering said the Filsons have set aside around 40 percent of their budget for new sidewalks and new street lights.
The lights will be similar in style to the ones now illuminating the Washington Street Bridge and the fire station, Pickering added.
Construction is expected to start sometime this year with the park to be completed by spring of next year.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the Filsons’ plans for a park, with Noelle Weishaar offering the dissenting vote.
“I like the plan. It’s a nice looking plan,” Weishaar said. “I’m just hesitant to develop it and put all of these structures on for future business development down the road.”
A piece of property located to the west of the park, which was once the parking area for Longs Gifts, is expected to be developed into office space by the new owner. Pickering said Main Street has been in conversation with the owner, who plans to construct an upper deck that will overlook the park.
“We’re hoping this will spur more people to do more stuff,” Pickering said. “I understand your concerns. But the plans are in place and we would now like to move forward.”