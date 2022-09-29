RENSSELAER — The Filson family is preparing to transform the old town mall property on Van Rensselaer Street into a city park.

Construction plans have been prepared by Titan Construction of Rensselaer and conceptual drawings have been completed, said Stace Pickering of Main Street Rensselaer. Pickering provided the Rensselaer City Council an update on the park’s progress at Monday night’s meeting (Sept. 26).

Trending Food Videos