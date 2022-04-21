REMINGTON — The Remington Carpenter Township held a poetry reading and open house in honor of National Poetry Month and National Library Week on Saturday afternoon, April 9.
The day started with seven participants reading a poem, some of which were their own compositions. Following the reading, a small meal of hot dogs and chips were served by the library board with the Friends of the Library supplying the meal.
Stations were also set up around the l library so patrons could view the different services the library offers to the community. The genealogy corner displayed pictures and books on Remington history and Remington High School and Tri-County High School yearbooks were shelved in the genealogy corner at the library.
Several area residents also wrote books on family and Remington history and all of these materials are available for browsing during library hours.
The library’s technology table gives patrons an opportunity view INSPIRE and Libby, an app that allows visitors to download ebooks, audio books and magazines, as well as entrance to Crafty and Great Course databases.
INSPIRE, meanwhile, provides homework, practice testing for GED, SAT and other exams and health resources, all free to Indiana residents.
Also on display was the new “Library of Things.” Some cool items include a canopy tent, roaster, corn hole game, metal detector, muffin pans, cookie cutters, other outdoor and indoor games for kids, toys and puzzles.
Items can be reserved ahead of time in order for you to play your party. Loan length depends on the item and range anywhere from 1-2 weeks.
The event had good community support and attendees had fun throughout the day.
“The library appreciates the support of our community,” library staff said. “Other support we have received this month is a book donation from Bayer. Bayer donated eight children and adult books on the topic of plants. Stop by the library and check out the display and borrow one of the books to enjoy for a couple weeks.”