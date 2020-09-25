RENSSELAER — Fenwick Farms Brewing Company — billed as Rensselaer’s first brewery — plans to utilize property behind its business as space for beer-making equipment.
A nano brewery, which produces beer in smaller quantities than a microbrewery, Fenwick Farms is celebrating its third year in downtown Rensselaer. Principal partners are Ron Fenwick, Kenny VanHouten and Sam Yacko.
It provides an extensive beer menu — with seasonal beers such as Midwest Pumpkin, another beer called Bravo 4 in tribute to co-owner VanHouten who served two tours in the U.S. Army and Willow Switch Nitro Porter to compliment coffee found at nearby Willow Switch — as well as a growing food menu.
Last week, the building behind Fenwick’s outdoor dining area was torn down to make room for a stand-alone addition to the brewery. Brewery owners recently bought the building, which had deteriorated to the point the roof had collapsed, and commissioned Shanley Excavating to tear it down.
Van Houten said the plan is to build a new building, which will be roughly 1,500 square feet on that property, as well as property to the east to house a bigger brewing production facility.
“We’ve hit a point — actually we’ve been there a while — as the business continues to grow, we can’t keep up with our own supply needs from a production standpoint,” Van Houten said. “At our current site, we don’t have any room to add more equipment. This allows us to have that room as well as provide room for our kitchen to grow as needed in the future. Part of that is purchasing newer, bigger and more equipment.”
Some current brewing equipment will be salvaged while smaller equipment will be sold. The proximity of a new building gives Fenwick the opportunity to move equipment out the back alley when completed.
Construction is likely to begin in early October. The hope is it will be completed by Nov. 1 to allow for the transfer of equipment from building to building.
“At this point, we can already use the increased production for the restaurant,” Van Houten said. “As soon as we can get it going, we will. It’s just ironing some last details to run utilities and all that good stuff.”
The brewery/restaurant’s popularity has given owners a chance at increasing craft beer production. The business opened in August of 2017 and continues to be one of Rensselaer’s most popular eateries.
“We are very blessed to be a member of a very, very supportive community,” Van Houten said. “That showed not only during — and especially during — COVID, we felt that support since day one. And it doesn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated, that’s for sure.”
Fenwick provides 15 taps of craft beer and third-party beers, with four to six of those taps providing Fenwick brands. Van Houten hopes to double the amount of craft beers when production increases in the new year.
“We sell through our beer faster than any other beers we serve so the goal over time is to try and reverse it where we have 8 or 10 or 10 or 12 of the taps be ours and the rest be third party,” he said. “That can take some time, but we’re hoping you can see some of those differences in the first half of next year. We’re hoping to provide a more diverse offering as well.”
Most popular with customers are lagers, cream ales and pale ales, he added.
On Sept.24, Fenwick Farms owners held a Q and A meeting for those interested in investing in the brewery’s expansion plans or just curious to what is in the works for the business. More details on how to invest are available on Fenwick’s website.
If more funding is obtained, Van Houten said preliminary plans call for an enhanced outdoor area and improvements to the current space.
Business owners are discussing the possibility of adding a rooftop deck to their outdoor area. They are also discussing plans to enclose the outdoor area so that it can be utilized year-round or during the summer, spring and fall seasons.