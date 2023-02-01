VALENTINE’S DAY AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Children in grades K-5 are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Valentine’s Day After School Program.
Scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m., this program will involve a craft, snack, and a story.
Registration is required, and can be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219 956-3774.
ANIME CLUB AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and 21 at 6 p.m. each night for Anime Club.
Join members of the library staff for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun! Participants will watch some anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
FIND YOUR STORY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history?
Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help. This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search.
A variety of genealogy books will also be available for check out and in-house use. All assistance is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881
JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY OFFERS GRANTS DATABASE IN 2023
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Public Library would like to invite the public to explore its newest resource, Foundation Directory Online by Candid.
This database, provided in partnership with the Jasper Newton Foundation through 2023, will help local nonprofit organizations find sources of grant funding around the globe. This resource is available by link at any computer at the Jasper County Public Library, or by connecting to the library’s Wi-Fi network and searching the library’s website for Foundation Directory Online.
“This project is a great example of successful partnerships,” said Patty Stringfellow, JCPL Director. “The Jasper Newton Foundation shared an expressed community need with us, a grants database for local nonprofits. JCPL researched databases to meet the need and shared what we learned with the foundation and selected the database.”
The library is providing the resource and will host training sessions for the public to learn more about it. The Jasper Newton Foundation has agreed to fund the database for one year.
“We welcome and are committed to meeting expressed community needs,” said Stringfellow. “With this project, we met one! We are also committed to partnering with other organizations in the community.”
Funding for the database subscription was provided by the Jasper Newton Foundation out of the Scott & Inez Hilliard Endowment Fund and the John & Connie Nichols Unrestricted Fund. Established by local donors, these funds allow JNF to be nimble in response to community needs like education, capacity building, and finding additional granting resources for our nonprofit community.
Those interested in the resource are invited to any JCPL location, Rensselaer, DeMotte, and Wheatfield, to explore at your own pace.
Rensselaer Library will offer two training sessions on Tuesday, March 7: a brown bag lunch session from 12-1 p.m. and an evening session from 6-7 p.m. Other training sessions will be available at a later date.
For more information, please visit myjcpl.org/databases, or contact JCPL Database Coordinator Melissa Widner at 219-866-5881.
LAPSIT STORY TIME AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Lapsit Story Time will be held at the Rensselaer Library for ages 0-23 months old on Tuesdays, Feb. 7-21 at 10 a.m. Activities such as finger play, music, and a story will be held.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
STORY TIME AT
WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library for Story Time! Children ages 3-5 are invited to join the library staff for stories and crafts at one of two sessions available: Tuesdays, Feb. 7-28 2:30-3 p.m. each day OR Wednesdays, Feb. 8-March1 from 11-11:30a.m.
Registration is required and can be done so by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or by registering online at myjcpl.org/events.
MUSIC TRIVIA NIGHT AT
THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library for Kahoot! Music Trivia! Gather your friends into teams and test your knowledge of music at the Rensselaer Library on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.
Registration requested, limit of 20 teams. A mobile device is required to participate. Open to ages 16 and up. Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.