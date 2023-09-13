FALL AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Fall After School Program.
Scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m., this program will involve a craft, snack, and a story. Registration is required, and can be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219 956-3774.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY SEPT. 18
RENSSELAER — Community veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, Sept. 18 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
QUEST TREKKERS BOOK
CLUB AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library for Quest Trekkers on Monday, Sept. 18 from 6-7 p.m. This is the library’s book club for grades 2-5 and features books that are historical, adventurous and everything in between.
For this meeting, participants will be discussing Sarah Plain and Tall by Patricia MacLachlan. Books for next month’s meeting will be handed out at this time.
Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
JOIN STAFF FOR STEM AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade are invited on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 4:30 p.m. for a STEM-filled afternoon. Participants will be doing different experiments with milk.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library,
219-987-2221.
TEEN TUESDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY ON TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
RENSSELAER — Teens in grade 6-12 are welcome to join the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 4-5 p.m. to make a variety of different omelets in honor of Better Breakfast Month.
To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
BUTTERFLIES AND MOTHS AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY SEPT. 21
RENSSELAER — First- through fourth-graders can come and discover the difference between butterflies and moths on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 4-5 p.m.
For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
HISTORY CHANNEL TRIVIA
AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Library is hosting a History Channel Trivia Night for adults 18 years and older on Friday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. Drinks will be provided, but you can also bring your own (non-alcoholic).
Get together with your team and bring a pizza or just snacks to munch on. Prizes will
be awarded to the winning team.
Registration is required and can be done at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
JIM HENSON’S LABYRINTH MINI GOLF VR AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30-7:30 p.m. to play miniature golf with Hoggle, Sir Didymus and his mighty dog steed Ambrosius.
Free Ludo and escape the Bog of Eternal Stench! Will you make it through the Labyrinth as reality gets more and more strange?
Space is limited. Registration is required. This program is available for patrons ages 13 and older. VR may affect some people sensitive to motion sickness.
All participants over 18 will be required to sign a waiver; participants under 18 will need a guardian to sign a waiver.
Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
COOK THE BOOK AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY SEPT. 20
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library for Cook the Book on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.
This session’s topic is Taste of Home Casseroles, Slow Cooker & Soups by Taste of Home. Bring a friend and enjoy a variety of casseroles, soups, and slow cooker meals. We choose the cookbooks; you choose and make a recipe to share.
Come to the front desk to see the cookbook (or bring your own recipe), use a post-It note to mark which recipe you choose, and take a copy of the recipe home.
Prepare the recipe and bring it to share with the other participants.
All participants will discuss how easy or hard it was to make and what worked or didn’t work well. Best of all we get to sample new dishes and bring a copy of the recipes home to share with our families.
This is a FREE program and a great opportunity for cooks of all ages, skill levels and interests to share their love of cooking as well as eating.
The library will provide a copy of the recipe and the plates, utensils, and a drink.
Registration required, limit 15. Open to age teen through adult; anyone under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Register online at www.myjcpl.org/events or call 219-866-5881, contact Melissa Smith with any questions.