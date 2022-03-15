MT. AYR — Holley Savanna near Mt. Ayr, Indiana, will hold a Fairy Shrimp Hike on Saturday, March 19 from 1-3 p.m., CST.
Hosted by the Friends of the Sands in partnership with NICHES Land Trust and the Newton County Park Board, the hike is an annual event that allows wetland enthusiasts to seek out the fairy shrimp in ponds and pools. The shrimp is known as a harbinger to the spring season.
Hikers are asked to bring their water boots or waders in order to enter the pools to search for the shrimp and other aquatic invertebrates.
Holley Savanna is located at 3250 East 100 South in Mt. Ayr. It is adjacent to the North Star Cemetery. For more information, contact Jeanette Jaskula at (219) 869-1004.