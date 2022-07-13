JASPER COUNTY — A Fair Oaks man faces a litany of charges after the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic/criminal mischief complaint in Fair Oaks during the evening hours of July 9.
Upon arriving at the scene, JCSD deputies spoke with a juvenile victim as well as other witnesses at the residence. Testimony by those at the scene as well as evidence gathered by the deputies found that Hector Martinez, 32, of Fair Oaks had battered the juvenile as well as interfered with the victim’s call for help.
Martinez was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Jail where he was charged with battery to a public official resulting in injury (a Level 5 felony), strangulation (Level 6), domestic battery in the presence of a child (Level 6), resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor), interfering with a 911 call (Class A misdemeanor) and criminal mischief (Class B misdemeanor).