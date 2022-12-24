RENSSELAER — Jasper Newton Foundation (JNF) is partnering with Fair Oaks Farms, LLC and Lake States Dairy Center, Inc. to bring $150,000 in funding to increase the access and availability of high-quality early childhood education classroom opportunities in Jasper and Newton counties.

Fair Oaks Farms, LLC has committed the funds in donations through JNF to increase the number of classroom seats in both counties over the next three years.

