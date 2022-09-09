JASPER COUNTY — Board members with the Jasper County Fair Association have decided to change the week the county fair falls on by moving it back a week.
Recent fairs have been held the final week of July, but a decision was made to move the 2023 to a mid-month schedule. The fair, which will celebrate its 99th year in 2023, will be held July 15-22 next year.
Fair week was held July 23-30 this summer.
The fair board said in a Facebook post Thursday that the decision to move the dates was based on a couple of concerns. One was the early start of school, which continues to draw closer to the end of fair week each year.
The other is the state fair board’s decision to adopt a new schedule it has been following since the COVID epidemic in 2020. Since that time, the state fair is starting in late July instead of the first week of August. It now ends in mid-August, which falls in line with the start of school for many districts.
“We have had many joint meetings with our 4-H council and countless conversations about what is best for the continued success of our Jasper County Fair,” the board said in a statement.
The board believes moving the date will give 4-H exhibitors and fair-goers the “full fair experience” before attention turns to preparing for the state fair.
“Please remember that every board member is a volunteer and are doing this for the community and to do our part in working with the 4-H council in their quest of supporting our youth in their projects,” the board said. “While our part of the 4-H side is small, we also take pride in the fact that our county is so well represented at the state fair level and hope we are doing our part in supporting this opportunity.”