JCFA announcement

    JASPER COUNTY — Board members with the Jasper County Fair Association have decided to change the week the county fair falls on by moving it back a week.

    Recent fairs have been held the final week of July, but a decision was made to move the 2023 to a mid-month schedule. The fair, which will celebrate its 99th year in 2023, will be held July 15-22 next year.

Tags

Trending Food Videos