State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) presents his legislation that would launch a statewide inventory of farmland lost in Indiana over the last 12 years Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Indiana Statehouse. His bill, unanimously supported by House members, would task the Indiana State Department of Agriculture with conducting a statewide inventory of agricultural land lost from 2010 to 2022, and report on the causes for the loss of the farmland. House Bill 1557 has advanced to the Indiana Senate for consideration.

As a grain and livestock producer, I understand the impact that agriculture has on the state's economy. Every acre of Hoosier farmland counts. Unfortunately, the U.S. is projected to lose more than 18 million acres of farmland by 2040, according to the American Farmland Trust.

Agriculture contributes over $31 billion to Indiana's economy, but prime farmland continues to be developed for other purposes and its impact could be damaging in the long term.

