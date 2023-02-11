As a grain and livestock producer, I understand the impact that agriculture has on the state's economy. Every acre of Hoosier farmland counts. Unfortunately, the U.S. is projected to lose more than 18 million acres of farmland by 2040, according to the American Farmland Trust.
Agriculture contributes over $31 billion to Indiana's economy, but prime farmland continues to be developed for other purposes and its impact could be damaging in the long term.
According to the American Farmland Trust, reported acreage of Indiana farms in 1950 was over 19.6 million, making up 84.8% of the state's total land area. Based on the last census in 2017, Indiana's total farm acreage was 14.9 million.
We already know that the state is losing farm acreage, and now is the time to see how fast that is occurring and what type of development is causing the disappearance of this valuable land. We need to be diligent and consider how the loss of farmland will impact our future, and how we can work better to protect it. Once farmland is converted for development, it is unlikely to ever be used for agricultural purposes again.
Under legislation I authored, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture would be charged with conducting a statewide inventory of agricultural land lost from 2010 to 2022, and report on the causes for the loss of the farmland.
Prime farmland continues to be developed for other purposes, which undermines global food security, local food systems and the environment. As the nation's breadbasket, Indiana benefits greatly from agricultural prosperity. With Indiana continuing to grow in terms of population and technological advancements, we must take stock of our valuable farmland and make sure we continue to protect this great asset.
This bill received unanimous support from the Indiana House of Representatives, and is supported by the Agribusiness Council of Indiana, the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Corn Growers Association, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and Indiana Farm Bureau.
To learn more about my proposed bill and follow it throughout the legislative process, visit iga.in.gov. To stay in touch, sign up for my e-newsletter at in.gov/h16.
EDITOR'S NOTE: State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) represents House District 16, which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.