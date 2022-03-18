JASPER COUNTY – This year’s electronics recycling day in Jasper County is set for Saturday, April 9 at two sites from 8 a.m. to noon.
The DeMotte drop-off site is the Jasper County Highway Garage at County Road 11850 and County Road North 600 West behind the Fase Senior Center. In Rensselaer, the drop-off site is located at the city’s street department at 820 E. Walnut St.
Both sites will be drive-thru and volunteers will unload the items. This is a rain or shine event.
Residents of Jasper, Newton, Benton, Pulaski and White counties are invited to bring their old unused electronics to be recycled to the two sites in Jasper County on April 9.
Items that will not be accepted are light bulbs, batteries and appliances. Recycling centers do not accept batteries because they are a fire risk. Most household batteries that are not rechargeable are alkaline and can go in the trash. Visitwww.Call2recycle.org to find a place to recycle chargeable batteries.
Incandescent light bulbs (standard bulbs), halogen lamp bulbs and LED bulbs can also go in the trash. CFL “twirly” bulbs contain a small amount of mercury and should not go in the trash. These bulbs and long tube bulbs can be brought to the Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District household waste event this fall at the Rensselaer Highway Garage.
Electronics recycling day was started in 2010 when televisions switched from analog to digital technology.
Jasper County REMC recognized the need for recycling the old units and worked with county commissioners, the Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District and City of Rensselaer to start a countywide electronics recycling program.
As the group was deciding when to do the annual event, Jasper County REMC Marketing/Member Services Manager Stephanie Johnson commented, “It makes sense to celebrate in the month of Earth Day so the electronics don’t end up in our ditches, rivers, streams, landfills or ‘papa’s back forty.’”
This goal also brought on the support of the Jasper County Highway Department and the Jasper County Soil & Water District. Johnson continued, “Without our partners, people would have to pay to recycle their electronics. We’re trying to ensure that no one has to pay.”
To learn more about the event, go to the Jasper County REMC Facebook page.