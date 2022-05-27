RENSSELAER — Joe Effinger’s works as Rensselasr’s city parks superintendent didn’t go unnoticed by his colleagues and members of the city council Monday night.
Effinger, who has been with the parks department for 30 years, including the past 26 as its superintendent, was honored by the council for helping to grow the city’s park system.
Appointed as parks superintendent by Mayor Steve Wood in 1992, Effinger was presented a designer watch for 30 years of service during Monday’s council meeting.
“Oftentimes, he’s seen as a quiet and reserved individual, but what sets Joe apart is his attention to detail and dedication to all parks and how that impacts our citizens,” Wood said in a prepared statement. “He’s willing to promote our city by ensuring our parks are ready for daily use, special events and willingly agrees to extra events like the annual Christmas parade. Joe’s passion and his sincerity in his role as parks superintendent is evident in all that he does, all who interact with him and his I-will-find-a-way attitude. That will all be remembered.”
Effinger was hired by the parks department in 1988, serving with his father, Tom, who was parks superintendent from 1967-92. He was appointed to replace his dad when Tom left for another opportunity.
Joe has overseen the drastic development of many of the city’s parks, including Brookside Park where the Parks for People campaign helped fund new ballfields as well as new outdoor basketball court. He’s seen the creation of Potawatomi Park that abuts the Iroquois River on the west side of town as well as Foundation Park on the old Monnett Elementary School property.
Effinger is responsible for park upkeep, makes sure the city pool is maintained each year for summer openings and serves as director of the park’s baseball and softball leagues. He also directs the tournaments played at Blacker Field in Brookside Park on most weekends in the summer.
“Many of us see Joe as not just doing a job but fulfilling a role to the best of his ability. Like his father before him,” Wood continued, “Joe does his job not for himself, but for the many who live or visit our Rensselaer parks and community. The Effinger Shelter (at Foundation Park) will now be a testament to what the Effinger family has given our community. For all of this and so much more, we are grateful and truly appreciative for what he has offered over these past 30 years.”
The council also heard news that ground has been broken on the sewer project that will encompass many areas of the city over the next several months.
Jerry Lockridge of the street department said a backhoe ordered last August has been delivered and is ready for use. He added he is working on putting together a list of trees that need attention and will provide that list for council approval at the next meeting.
He also said the roof on the building north of the recycling building which is used for storage needs attention. A committee was formed by Wood to look into the cost of either skinning the roof with new material or replacing the roof all together.
Heather Smart of the city’s utility department asked the council for a budget up to $500 to purchase flowers to be placed in front of city hall and at city parks, particularly at Potawatomi Park. She said the funds will be used for beautification projects throughout the city and the council agreed.