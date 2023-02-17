RENSSELAER — On March 17 of this year, Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) Executive Director Stephen Eastridge will step down from his position and transition into the private sector.
Eastridge joined the organization in November of 2017, coming to Jasper County from Cincinnati. Today, the JCEDO staff is comprised of three employees. Stephen Eastridge, executive director; Zyan Miller, project coordinator; and Christy Fleming, office manager.
“On behalf of our board members and the communities that make up Jasper County, I want to thank Stephen for the service he has given to JCEDO in the last five years,” said Rodney Urbano, past chairman of JCEDO’s Board of Directors.
“I am extremely grateful for the help that Stephen has provided to the County with guiding our community through the Schahfer (NIPSCO plant) closure and the additional investment his work facilitated across Jasper County. Replacing Stephen’s expertise and dedication to growing Jasper County will not be an easy task.”
Since 2017 Eastridge has guided JCEDO, Jasper County, and its communities through several critical issues including the announcement of the full retirement of coal-fired power generation at Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield, the Rensselaer Town Mall fire, the extension of water and wastewater from DeMotte to I-65, and navigating the uncertainty faced during the 2020 COVID pandemic.
During his tenure, the work JCEDO did under Eastridge’s leadership resulted in approximately $800 million in new investment across Jasper County, the creation of 374 new jobs, and the retention of 326 existing jobs. Notable projects worked on during Eastridge’s time include Inteplast investing $20 million and hiring 70 in Remington, Genova Plastics purchasing the former Rensselaer Plastics property and investing $5 million and hiring 89 in Rensselaer, and the Dunns Bridge Solar Park.
When asked about Eastridge’s time with JCEDO, Remington Town Manager and former JCEDO Board Chairman Jonathon Cripe said, “I'd like to thank Stephen for his many significant contributions to JCEDO over the last five years. During his tenure, we faced many challenges and Stephen met them head-on with the utmost class and professionalism. Stephen leaves the organization in a much better place than when we hired him, and for that, I will Eastridge established partnerships with organizations both inside and outside of Jasper County, including Northwest Indiana Forum, Indiana Economic Development Organization, and Jasper Newton Foundation, among others. Eastridge leveraged these partnerships to facilitate many projects that contributed to the improvement of quality of life in Jasper County. Such projects include the growth of public art in Rensselaer, as well as Remington and DeMotte.
The Jasper Jaunt is an annual bike ride that takes visitors and residents on a bike ride through Jasper County to discover small farms located in the community. Planned for this year, the Jasper Jaunt will take riders through the southern portion of Jasper County.
Discussing the partnership with JCEDO, Jasper Newton Foundation Executive Director Brienne Hooker said, “The solidified partnership between Jasper Newton Foundation and JCEDO has produced great things like a community podcast, Roots & Graffiti, and the Take a Hike program, which encouraged people to get out and experience the many nature preserves in Jasper County. It has also helped build meaningful communication among elected officials and municipalities around how philanthropic and public tax dollars can be used together to benefit our local community - from arts and tourism to early childhood education, workforce readiness, and so much more. Working with Stephen has been a pleasure, and JNF looks forward to what is next for JCEDO and Jasper County.”
A partnership between Jasper County and its surrounding counties led to the creation of a six-county agricultural strategy that is an economic development program focused on growing the ag sector in Newton, Starke, Pulaski, White, Benton, and Jasper County. The strategy was funded by a grant from the Economic Development Administration that will focus on economic opportunities in agriculture by addressing regional food systems, food supply chains, ag workforce, and regulatory streamlining.
Eastridge’s vision for economic growth in our rural counties sparked the development of this collaboration.
“Jasper County has experienced tremendous growth, increased jobs and an expanded tax base thanks to Stephen’s leadership at JCEDO,” said District 16 State Representative Kendell Culp. “We encountered multiple hurdles in the past five years, but none were too high to overcome. His determination and perseverance are some of his many attributes.
“The closing of our county’s largest taxpayer, NIPSCO’s Schahfer station in Wheatfield and contentious BZA and plan commission meetings over potential developments did not deter Stephen’s drive to push forward to bring new business opportunities to Jasper County”
Culp added, “By collaborating with local officials, we have celebrated multiple successes. It’s been my pleasure to work alongside Stephen as we took utilities from DeMotte to I-65, established an industrial park in Remington and worked with him on the Agriculture strategy to help support our county’s largest industry. We have been fortunate to have such a youthful, determined and dedicated leader to promote our county.”
As the organization prepares for the transition away from Eastridge’s leadership, it will begin its search for the next executive director. Interested and qualified applicants may submit their cover letter and resume to the organization via the job posting on Indeed.
JCEDO will look to bring the new executive director on board this spring to carry on the organization’s work and continue to grow Jasper County.
