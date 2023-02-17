Eastridge to leave JCEDO

Stephen Eastridge has been executive director of the Jasper County Economic Development Organization since 2017.

RENSSELAER — On March 17 of this year, Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) Executive Director Stephen Eastridge will step down from his position and transition into the private sector.

Eastridge joined the organization in November of 2017, coming to Jasper County from Cincinnati. Today, the JCEDO staff is comprised of three employees. Stephen Eastridge, executive director; Zyan Miller, project coordinator; and Christy Fleming, office manager.

