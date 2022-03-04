LOWELL — A crash involving two semi-trailers north of Lowell sent both drivers to the hospital on Friday morning, March 4.
According to the Indiana State Police, troopers were dispatched to the accident at 5:43 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-65 at the 243-mile maker. This is three miles north of the Lowell exit.
Once they arrived, troopers determined that a red 2005 Volvo semi pulling a trailer was traveling at a slow rate of speed in the right lane due to unknown mechanical issues. A green 2018 Peterbilt, also traveling in the right lane at interstate speed, attempted to avoid the Volvo’s trailer but was unable to do so. This resulted in a rear-end collision, sending the Peterbilt off the roadway where it overturned and came to a rest near a field.
The Volvo pulled on the right shoulder where it came to a complete stop.
The Volvo’s trailer was ripped open, spilling its paper and cardboard contents across all lanes of travel. Lanes were blocked as a result and traffic was only able to avoid the debris by going on the left shoulder of the roadway.
During the crash, the driver of the Peterbilt, whose name was not released, became trapped in his vehicle and suffered serious injures. A person who stopped at the scene pulled the driver from the vehicle and an ISP trooper placed a tourniquet on the driver’s injured leg to control bleeding.
The driver was then transported to Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point for treatment. The driver of the Volvo, whose name is unknown, was also transported to St. Anthony’s after complaining of pain.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by Cheever’s Towing in DeMotte, as well as Crown Point Fire Department and Crown Point EMS and troopers from the Lowell Post. The southbound lane of the interstate was closed for several hours while debris from both trailers was cleaned off the roadway.