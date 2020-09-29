RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department arrested five drunk drivers during its recent Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
Officers stopped 26 vehicles during the 25-day enforcement period, which ran from mid-August until Labor Day. Officers conducted overtime patrols throughout the campaign.
“This campaign is about saving lives and reminding people that there are consequences to driving impaired,” said RPD police chief Matt Anderson. “People don’t just drink and then ‘accidentally’ get behind the wheel. It’s always a choice and one you should never make.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 10,000 people die every year on average in drunk driving crashes in the U.S. That is the equivalent of one person dying approximately every 50 minutes.
In 2019, 106 people were killed in alcohol-impaired collisions in Indiana, accounting for 14 percent of the state’s traffic fatalities, according to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
“Our goal with this campaign, along with law enforcement, is to reduce the number of impaired driving-related fatalities on Indiana roadways,” said Devon McDonald, ICH executive director. “One death is too many. Help us prevent these senseless tragedies by always driving while sober or finding a designated driver.”
More than 200 state and local law enforcement agencies participated in this year’s national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which was funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the criminal justice institute.
Although the mobilization is over, daily enforcement continues, and the RPD wants to remind Indiana residents that it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. Additionally, drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and having their license suspended for up to one year.
To learn about the dangers of impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.org/drivesober or to learn more about the Rensselaer Police Department, visit www.cityofrensselaerin.com.