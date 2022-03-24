REMINGTON — Timewell Drainage Products has made Remington its seventh home for distributing drainage tile and corrugated plastic pipe products.
Timewell, based in Timewell, Ill., has manufacturing and/or distribution facilities in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company, which is a full line manufacturer of drainage solutions for agriculture, storm water and residential applications, serves 20 states.
Besides plastic pipe and farm drainage tile and fittings, Timewell produces storm water detention and infiltration systems, chambers, inlet structures and water quality treatment options.
The Remington site is the first in Indiana for Timewell, which moved into the vacant Omni Forge building last month. It will employ 35 workers running three lines.
A ribbon (tile)-cutting ceremony was held at its new facility earlier in the month.